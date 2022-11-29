Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear.

Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look.

On her feet, Ross styled leather floral print Gucci boots trimmed with crystals and studded with colorful gems. The style featured gold-dipped stiletto heels, triangular toes, and blossoming floral appliqués in poppy hues that created contrast when set against the neutral background.

Gucci leather floral ankle boots.

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen outside “Good Morning America” on Oct. 11, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers, and many more.

She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of trendy pumps, sandals, and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci. Ross continues to make waves for her expert acting and expressive wardrobe.

