Tracee Ellis Ross Radiates in a Neon Yellow Trench Coat, Graphic T-Shirt and White Slouchy Boots in Times Square

Tracee Ellis Ross beams in yellow. The “Black-ish” star shared a photoset on her Instagram feed Thursday that showed her poses in a colorful look suitable for the fashion style star while promoting her new single, “Legacy.”

In the caption of the post, Ross wrote, “I borrowed a chic unused look from a @waymanandmicah photoshoot and added my pants and boots to give it my own flair. Also, I got to see the @patternbeauty LEGACY song video play on a billboard in Times Square! 💛”

For the outfit, Ross slipped on an assortment of pieces from Lapointe and Christopher Kane. On top, she wore a see-thru yellow trench jacket that had long-sleeves and a sleek lapel. Underneath, she wore a bright yellow short-sleeve t-shirt that incorporated a multicolored graphic print strewn across the front of the garment. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of baggy trousers in the same yellow as the shirt that had billowing legs.

On the footwear front, Ross popped on a pair of off-white slouchy pointed-toe boots. The shoes have white leather uppers and a heel height of approximately three inches.

When it comes to Ross’ essential sartorial tastes, she tends to fancy trendy and sophisticated pieces that place an emphasis on design and whimsicality. Recently, Ross wore a punchy pink velvet Versace dress paired with pink platform pumps by the same brand for an appearance of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” And also, we’ve seen Ross wear a monochromatic white look consisting of a coat, plunging bodysuit and matching pointy pumps for an edgy look.

The “Mixed-ish” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

