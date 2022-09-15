Tracee Ellis Ross Hits High Notes In Plunging Jumpsuit & 6-Inch Boots at Mother Diana Ross Radio City Music Hall Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross and her sister Shonda Ross made a surprise appearance onstage with their mother Diana Ross. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on her North American tour since being called off the road due to the pandemic in March 2020.

While performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sept. 13, Diana treated her fans to a special rendition of “Come See About Me” accompanied by both Tracee and Shonda. Tracee took to Instagram to share a reel of the special moment, which sees the trio onstage in all-black attire.

“My glorious magic mama was at Radio City last night. Been trying to go to as many of her shows as I can lately. My sister opened for her which was incredible. And then I was trying to film my mom and sister singing a song that @theshondaross wrote. But, I ended up on stage. I am a brave person. I do big scary things all the time. It’s part of the career I built. But singing and singing onstage with my mom makes legs go like spaghetti. It’s as if The High Note never happened. I become a 5-year- old immediately. So here I am trying to keep up while holding onto my mama for dear life in my very tall Versace boots and slinky Saint Laurent unitard,” Ross captioned the video.

Tracee looked uber chic for the occasion. The “Black-ish” actress revealed that she wore a black Saint Laurent unitard. The garment had a plunging deep V-neckline, slightly pointy shoulder pads, and long sleeves. Sticking to her signature eclectic style, she amped up the look with oversized bamboo earrings and let her curly locs flourish.

The “Girlfriend” star completed her look with Versace’s Aevitas Platform Boots. Favored by Donatella Versace, these ankle boots feature a high block heel and a double platform. Crafted from supple calf leather, the pair is accented by a signature Medusa zipper at the sides.

Diana pulled out a show-stopping ensemble to hit the stage. The actress donned a black sparkling gown, which she complemented with dramatic feather shawl. Shonda wore a leather bustier top with baggy wide-leg pants.

