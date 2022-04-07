Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand.

Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made of blue jean material. On the lower half, she had on a pair of light-wash jeans that created a nice color contrast.

Ross elected to keep her accessories simple, opting for a pair of black circle glasses and a black fanny pack.

The Nike x Sacai x Undercover LDWaffle SU sneakers CREDIT: Farfetch

Multicolored Nike x Sacai x Undercover LDWaffle SU sneakers finished off her casual look. The shoes have a maroon, royal blue, gray and white color scheme and incorporated thick padded midsoles and contrasting rubber outsoles. The shoes retail for $200.

When it comes to Ross’ clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate toward uber-stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, recently, she donned a fiery bright red fringe jumpsuit coordinated with a pointed-toe pump matching in the same vibrant color. And for a more formal, statement-making moment, she slipped into a glossy tank top gown that had a billowing mermaid-style skirt in the same fabric for a slick finish.

The “Girlfriends” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

