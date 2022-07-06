×
Tracee Ellis Ross Elevates Asymmetrical Cape Dress With Oversized Cuff Earrings & Slouchy Thigh-High Boots for Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Show

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

Tracee Ellis Ross, Balenciaga fashion show, Haute Couture Week
Tracee Ellis Ross at the Balenciaga show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Tracee Ellis Ross was the ultimate boss babe as she arrived at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 Haute Couture Show held at founder Cristobal Balenciaga’s salon in Paris today. Creative Director Demna unveiled a collection filled with signature skintight bodysuits, dramatic ballgowns, unadulterated glamour and impeccable craft. 

The “blackish” star made quite the entrance in a monochromatic look from the luxury fashion house. Ross stepped out in an asymmetrical cape maxi dress, which featured bold pleats throughout, one billowy sleeve and a ruffled hemline.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Haute Couture Week, Balenciaga Fashion Show
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Balenciaga Fall 2022 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga
Tracee Ellis Ross, Balenciaga Fashion Show, Haute Couture Week
Tracee Ellis Ross at the Balenciaga Fall 2022 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Sticking to her signature eclectic aesthetic, Ross accessorized with oversized silver cuff earrings and sleek shoulder bag. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, she styled her hair in cornrows and opted for bronzy eyeshadow and a neutral matte lip.

When it came down to footwear, the “Girlfriends” actress tied it all together with slouchy thigh-high boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated almond toe and sat atop a small curved heel. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are typically worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses and feature high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Balenciaga Fashion Show, Haute Couture Week
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Balenciaga Fall 2022 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 6, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

