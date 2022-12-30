Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Effortlessly Chic in Boyfriend Jeans & Snakeskin Cap Toe Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross looked casually chic as she took a mirror picture for Instagram.

The “Girlfriends” actress wore a light brown long-sleeve top that featured an unfitted silhouette with a crew neckline. She paired it with high-waisted ripped boyfriend jeans with an unhemmed lining.

Ross kept to minimal accessories opting for a simple pair of gold hoops. She slicked her dark brown hair into a sleek low bun complimenting her barely-there makeup that featured a nude lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross posing for a mirror picture for Instagram on Dec. 30, 2022.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of caramel leather boots. The leather heels featured a pointed cap toe with a snakeskin design. The sleek silhouette brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

When she wasn’t filming, Ross focused most of her time this past year on becoming more active. The “High Note” actress recently shared a workout roundup wearing a variety of sneakers from brands like Asics and Hoka.

Along with her extensive sneaker collection, the Golden Globe winner has an impressive wardrobe that is filled with various styles of footwear. Ross’ closet is filled with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from designer labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Bottega Veneta. For colder months, the actress favors sleek boots like the ones she paired this look with.

When she’s not taking to the red carpet in a glamorous ensemble, Ross is working on her very successful beauty brand Pattern. The actress created the look for curly, coiled, and tight-textured hair. The brand has a complete line of products focused on encouraging each hair texture to take up as much space as it desires. Ross searched the globe to find the best ingredients and formulas to create the most supportive line of hair care products.

PHOTOS: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Best Red Carpet Moments Ever