Tracee Ellis Ross Declares Love for Bottega Veneta: ‘I Will Go Broke Purchasing Everthing’

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attended the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion week on Saturday and later showed off two very distinct looks by the label.

The fall ’22 Bottega Veneta show took place during Milan fashion week and featured around 70 different looks. Ross joined a myriad of stars who attended the show in Italy. Known for being a lover of Bottega, Ross first donned a blue sleeveless dress with exaggerated hip pads. The whimsical dress was paired plainly with a brown leather trench coat and some emerald green shades. Ross accessorized the look with gold earrings and a chunky brown bangle around her wrist. She posed leaning against a wall, showing off her outfit in all its glory for her Instagram followers.

The model and actress slipped into thigh-high boots in brown that complemented the brown leather of her jacket. With a matching blue quilted Bottega bag in hand, Ross was ready for the show.

Ross captioned the first post on Instagram, “Bottega, baby! Oh hello, Bottega Veneta I love clothes so much and the show was truly incredible. To be able to see in person gave me chills. I will go broke purchasing everything. Thank you for having me!!!”

The second look posted to her Instagram also made a statement. The actress dressed in a puffy purple two-piece set with a massive hoodie. The star posed in a hallway and beside a couple of bouquets, sporting little jewelry. Ross stepped into some quilted yellow sandal heels by the brand for the post.

In her second post made to Instagram, Ross commented, “More BOTTEGA! dinner attire 📸by me.”.

