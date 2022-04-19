Tracee Ellis Ross’ 7-Inch Mary Jane Heels & Vinyl Dress Blend Preppy With Grunge Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tracee Ellis Ross made a case for patent leather as a spring must-have in her latest Instagram post today.

The “Black-ish” actress looked beautiful in blue for the photo. She smiled for the camera wearing a sleek Christian Siriano set that featured an edgy blazer in a shiny vinyl material. The jacket had a plunging neckline with no lapels and clasped together in the middle. The shoulders of the jacket also had a boxy shape. On the bottom, she wore a matching PVC blue midi skirt with a tight fit. She kept it simple with accessories and wore a pair of small hoop earrings.

She elevated the already glam look with her sky-high shoes. The star wore a pair of preppy meets grunge footwear. The Casadei Mary Janes platform pumps matched her look with their patent leather finish and also featured a high block heel, a round toe and a thin front buckle fastening. The shoes are available for $1,095 on Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo Tracee Ellis Ross Adds Slick Edge to Yellow Graphic Dress With Pointy Boots for 'Black-ish' at PaleyFest LA H.E.R. Pops in Flowing '70s-Inspired Jumpsuit and 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2022

When it comes to Ross’ clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate toward uber-stylish and modern silhouettes. For example, recently, she donned a fiery bright red fringe jumpsuit coordinated with a pointed-toe pump matching in the same vibrant color. And for a more formal, statement-making moment, she slipped into a glossy tank top gown that had a billowing mermaid-style skirt in the same fabric for a slick finish.

The “Girlfriends” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Kenzo and Pyer Moss.

Slip into a pair of these Mary Jane platform pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nodaleto Bulla Babies ChunkyNodaleto Platform Mary Jane Pumps, $825.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Twice platform loafers, $99 (was $110).

Buy Now: Madden Girl Hollyy Mary Janes, $60.

Flip through the gallery to see Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments ever