Tracee Ellis Ross Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Blouse, Pants & Matching Pointy Heels for ‘Today’ Show

Tracee Ellis Ross brought flowers to the “Today” show this morning. The actress wore a floral Carolina Herrera outfit and shared photos of the look on her Instagram page.

The set from Carolina Herrera consisted of a long sleeve button-up top fitted with a large floral appliqué that sprawled out of the neckline, the lush gathered fabric creating drama. The top was neatly tucked into high-waisted trousers with romantic ruching down the sides and a split in the bottom hem.

Both the blouse and pants were decorated with a sprawling botanical pattern in light and dark pink with greenery sporadically tucked in here and there. The haircare brand owner wore her curls slicked back and down into a lengthy braid and accentuated her features with a statement-making bold red lip.

A sharp addition to the ensemble came in the form of what appeared to be ankle-height boots, also sporting that same floral print, with sleek pointed toes and a knife-like silhouette. The boots were accompanied by short and thin two to 3-inch stiletto style heels that offered Ross elevation without the added discomfort. Alongside the fitted straight-up and down pants, the dainty boots offer a streamlined silhouette since they fit so close to the actress’ frame.

Ross is known for her bold fashion statements on and off the red carpet. Beyond pointed-toe boots the avid fashion collector and “Blackish” star can regularly be seen in current and vintage looks from top fashion brands like Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Christopher John Rogers, and many more. She’s also a style chameleon when it comes to shoes, wearing a range of trendy pumps, sandals, and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci. Ross continues to make waves for her expert acting and expressive wardrobe.

PHOTOS: Check out Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet fashion moments.