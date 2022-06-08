Tracee Ellis Ross Is Chic in Yellow Ruched Gown and Pointy Pumps For ‘Black-ish’ Event

From the moment Tracee Ellis Ross stepped into acting in “Girlfriends,” she has constantly set a standard for fashion, and Tuesday night in L.A., was no different. At the “Black-ish” FYC Event, Ross gave us one color of the rainbow with such great execution.

She wore a sleeveless yellow ruched gown with a slight v-neck with centered ruching, down to the hips as the rest draped down with elegance. On the sides of her shoulders were thick yellow strings that worked for the playful accordance of the event.

As this dress took up the majority of the gobsmacking reactions in the comments when she posted this outfit on Instagram, her accessories and hair complemented the dramatics of the gown. Ross slicked her dark brown hair back and wore thick gold hoops that upped the ante of the very sunkissed look. The makeup was a plus, adding to the illustrious look of the entire outfit.

To go with the dress, she wore a pair of pointy mesh pumps in the color gold; another addition to this sunny aesthetic. The meshed material of the shoe created a depth beyond just a regular pointy heel.

Click through the gallery to see more of Tracee Ellis Ross’ best red carpet moments through the years.