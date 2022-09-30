Tracee Ellis Ross Channels ’80s Style in Voluminous Tulle Dress & Sharp Pointy Pumps at the Albie Awards

The stars aligned at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards held at the New York Public Library in New York City last night. Hosted by Amal and George Clooney, the event honors courageous defenders of justice.

Tracee Ellis Ross was among the many famous faces to grace the red carpet at the first inaugural celebration. The “Black-ish” star took a daring approach to style, arriving in a black voluminous dress by Alexander McQueen. The piece fell delicately off her shoulders and exploded in black tulle. The garment also featured an acid yellow crystal, bead and sequin psychedelic mushroom on the bodice and the pleated skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Girlfriends” actress opted for minimal accessories and only carried a square black clutch. Sticking to her signature eclectic style sense, Ross added a bold red lip and sported a blowout hairdo.

When it came down to the shoes, Ross tied her outfit together with black pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style included a sharp pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support, and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Dark pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Albie Awards

Ross always gives a masterclass in style. Her shoe wardrobe is just as impressive, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from labels like Versace, Andrea Wazen and Gucci, among other top brands. When she’s not in heels, the entertainer will likely complete her looks with a variety of sneaker silhouettes. She always offers sneaker outfit inspiration by proving that classic kicks can be styled several different ways.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Ross’ best red carpet looks over the years.