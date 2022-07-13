Toni Braxton Straps Into Lace Up Heels & Plunging Leopard Print Dress for Cosmoprof Las Vegas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Toni Braxton never disappoints when it comes to fashion. Case in point: her latest look. The legendary R&B singer had all eyes on her while attending Cosmoprof Las Vegas on Tuesday. The two-day event is the world’s biggest beauty industry expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Braxton presented her beauty brand “Nude Sugar” at the conference. The vegan skincare line features nine introductory products and is sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores.

Toni Braxton attends leading beauty trade show Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Toni Braxton at Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

The seven-time Grammy Award winner looked stunning at the affair, posing for photos in a leopard print dress. The breezy number featured long billowy sleeves, a plunging deep V-neckline and ruffled hem. The garment also had a dark brown velvet belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

Braxton accessorized with thin necklaces and midi rings. Her long lustrous locs were parted in the middle and styled straight. For glam, the “Un-break My Heart” musician opted for pink eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

Toni Braxton at Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the “Braxton Family Values” star slipped into a pair of brown strappy sandals. The shoe style laced up around her ankles and had a PVC strap across the toe and were set on a clear heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals, nicknamed are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer. They easily create an ultra-sexy look by leaving much of the foot bare, not only that but they are the easy to style, easy to wear, and appropriate to wear anywhere.

Toni Braxton attends leading beauty trade show Cosmoprof in Las Vegas on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Slip into a pair of brown strappy sandals.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Adrocan Strappy Sandal, $98.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Mix Ankle Wrap Sandal, $70 (was $99).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Aves Sandal, $75.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.