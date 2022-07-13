×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Toni Braxton Straps Into Lace Up Heels & Plunging Leopard Print Dress for Cosmoprof Las Vegas

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Toni Braxton
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Toni Braxton never disappoints when it comes to fashion. Case in point: her latest look. The legendary R&B singer had all eyes on her while attending Cosmoprof Las Vegas on Tuesday. The two-day event is the world’s biggest beauty industry expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Braxton presented her beauty brand “Nude Sugar” at the conference. The vegan skincare line features nine introductory products and is sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores.

Toni Braxton, Cosmoprof Las Vegas, Sandals
Toni Braxton attends leading beauty trade show Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022.
CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA
Toni Braxton, Cosmoprof Las Vegas, Strappy Sandals
Toni Braxton at Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022.
CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

The seven-time Grammy Award winner looked stunning at the affair, posing for photos in a leopard print dress. The breezy number featured long billowy sleeves, a plunging deep V-neckline and ruffled hem. The garment also had a dark brown velvet belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

Related

Daisy Edgar-Jones Gives Main Character Energy in Sequin Mini Dress & Stiletto Sandals at 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Premiere

Eva Longoria Elevates Floral-Printed Maxi Skirt With 6-Inch Lace-Up Stiletto Heels in Italy

Emily Blunt Makes Colorful Splash in Vibrant Neon Pink Dress & Sandals on the Red Carpet

Braxton accessorized with thin necklaces and midi rings. Her long lustrous locs were parted in the middle and styled straight. For glam, the “Un-break My Heart” musician opted for pink eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral matte pout.

Toni Braxton, Cosmoprof Las Vegas, Strappy Sandals
Toni Braxton at Cosmoprof Las Vegas on July 12, 2022.
CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, the “Braxton Family Values” star slipped into a pair of brown strappy sandals. The shoe style laced up around her ankles and had a PVC strap across the toe and were set on a clear heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals, nicknamed are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer. They easily create an ultra-sexy look by leaving much of the foot bare, not only that but they are the easy to style, easy to wear, and appropriate to wear anywhere.

Toni Braxton, Cosmoprof Las Vegas, Strappy Sandals
Toni Braxton attends leading beauty trade show Cosmoprof in Las Vegas on July 12, 2022.
CREDIT: KWKC/MEGA

Slip into a pair of brown strappy sandals.

Aldo Adrocan Strappy Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Adrocan Strappy Sandal, $98

Nine West Aves Sandal
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Mix Ankle Wrap Sandal, $70 (was $99)

Nine West Aves Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Aves Sandal, $75

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad