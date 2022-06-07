Tom Brady Is Launching His Own Underwear Line & Modeling It Himself in Buzzy Teaser Video

Tom Brady just announced he’s launching a line of underwear as part of his ever-growing Brady clothing brand. To create some social media buzz around the upcoming launch, the 44-year-old football icon modeled the new pieces himself in a home video.

And the tactic certainly garnered second glances toward the new drop.

In a recent video posted to the Brady Brand Instagram page, Brady’s model wife Gisele Bündchen films the star quarterback in a pair of the soon-to-be-launched boxers as he looks at himself in the mirror.

“Hmm, somebody’s got new underwear on,” Bündchen says teasingly in the video. “What is this? Hey, new underwear.”

Brady drapes a white towel over the camera, attempting to block his wife’s view in the cheeky video. But Bündchen continues on with her teasing, saying, “Let me see your new underwear. Is that Brady Brand underwear?!”

Related Gisele Bündchen Boosts Bikinis & Stockings With Punchy Heels for Burberry's New Monogram Campaign David Beckham, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton Pose for Superstar Athlete Photo at Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling With Power Poses in Leather, Leopard & More for 'V Magazine'

Spoiler: She fully knows it is.

The underwear line, which will feature both boxers briefs and briefs, is set to launch on June 9. The line will feature $20 boxer briefs in black, dark blue, light blue, white, and gray colorways. The $15 briefs are available in a more limited color palette, coming in black, white, and dark blue. All underwear in the line is crafted from 100% breathable cotton featuring a thick comfortable waistband.

The post describes the undies as “the most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape,” remarking that they are “approved” by Bündchen.

Brady launched his eponymous fashion brand earlier this year, focusing the line on athletic and leisure wear. A portion of the line notably features clothing designed specifically for the golf course, which is one of Brady’s favorite pastimes. But Brady has a lot of prior experience in the fashion industry. The football icon has struck lucrative deals with well-known brands like Under Armour, Ugg, and Foot Locker throughout his career.