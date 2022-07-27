Tom Brady Models His New Swimsuit Line That Flatters Men’s Legs With Sleek Tailoring

Tom Brady may be gearing up for football season, but the NFL icon has more on his plate than throwing touchdowns. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is readying to launch a line of swim shorts just in time for the latter half of summer. And he’s modeling the swimsuit pieces himself on Instagram.

Brady’s eponymous fashion brand announced its foray into swimwear on July 26 on social media with several promotional images featuring the football great alongside a cheeky James Bond-inspired video.

The new Brady swim shorts will feature a hem cut a few inches above the knee, giving a more tailored look than the average swim trunk. The Brady shorts are made of water-resistant material to allow for quick drying and all-day comfort. The shorts also feature an elastic waist and a soft mesh liner along with side and back pockets.

The swim shorts will come in four colorways: black, dusty blue, light gray and vibrant coral. The new line will cater to sizes small to XXL, retailing for $75. The Brady swim line is set to release on Thursday, July 28 on the Brady brand website.

Notably, in the James Bond-inspired video, Brady says to the cameraman that the line will include three colors, showing off the blue and gray trunks along with a vibrant green colorway. The latter hue isn’t included in the swim short launch, and the added black and coral colorways seem to have been added after the video was filmed. It’s unclear if Brady will launch the green swim shorts at a later date.

Brady launched his eponymous fashion brand earlier this year, focusing the line on athletic and leisure wear. A portion of the line notably features clothing designed specifically for the golf course, which is one of Brady’s favorite pastimes. But the football icon’s experience in the fashion industry didn’t start with the launch of his own line. Brady has struck lucrative deals with well-known brands like Under Armour, Ugg, and Foot Locker throughout his career.

