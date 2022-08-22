Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. ❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗,” Brady wrote under the photo.

Brady was casually dressed to spend some hours on the course, sporting a short-sleeve button up shirt with a floral print. Brady tucked the shirt into slim fit, white pants. The 15-year-old matched his outfit with white sneakers. Ready to spend a couple hours on the green, the golfer wore a white golf glove. He accessorized with a white hat with a bird graphic on the center and a burgundy bill. He also wore a warm, brown belt to add to the look.

Tom Brady’s oldest son is known to be a mini version of his dad. This look is different from his usual casual, active style. Whether he’s taking a stadium tour or running on the field, the Buccaneers athlete is usually pictured in shorts or sweats with a T-shirt. Jack Brady usually wears a baseball hat from time to time and he’s always slipping into a pair of sneakers. Tom wears similar clothing, including his very own swimsuit brand. After a month and a half retirement earlier this year, Tom will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again for this upcoming season.

