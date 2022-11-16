Tinashe Styles Daring Cutout Top With Gigantic Hoops & Mesh Pumps at ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Tinashe attended the opening night of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15.

For the occasion, the “Throw A Fit” singer wore a satin black Mugler cut-out bralette top that had ruched glove sleeves. She paired the top with a low-rise black miniskirt with asymmetrical hemming that slightly cascaded the floor in the back.

Tinashe attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Tinashe added a dramatic twist to her outfit with a pair of oversized thin gold hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek top knot bun with face-framing pieces bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a soft pink lip. Hairstylist Karen Miller and makeup artist Renee Garnes created this stunning look for the singer.

As for her footwear, the singer’s sheer black knee-high stockings slipped seamlessly into her pointed-toe pumps. The mesh heels featured a cross-strap design on the toe with the same glossy material as the ankle strap. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Tinashe was styled by Mugler’s Creative Director Casey Cadwallader who has also created looks for Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

“Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at Brooklyn Museum in New York will officially open on Nov. 18. This is the first retrospective to explore the work of French designer Thierry Mugler, featuring over 100 outfits ranging from haute couture pieces to stage costumes, alongside custom accessories, sketches, videos, images by celebrated fashion photographers, and installations that mirror Mugler’s futuristic approach.

