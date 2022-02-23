Tinashe Is Chic in Denim Feather-Embellished Duster and White Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe proves that mixing textures can create a super chic look. The “Save Room For Us” singer attended a taping of Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday while wearing a funky and fashion-forward ensemble suitable for the independent music artist.

On the footwear front, the “Cold Sweat” singer opted for yellow sandals that featured a double toe strap design and a heel height of approximately three inches.

When it comes to the outfit, Tinashe opted for a denim duster that came to her calves and had white feathers on the lapel and sleeves of the garment for an appearance that uses inspiration from the early aughts. Underneath, she donned a yellow plunging bustier that had a multicolored floral print etched across the piece. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slightly baggy pants that were yellow and incorporated the same print on the bustier.

Tinashe seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Tinashe seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Feb. 22, 2022. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Tinashe has a trendy yet casual sartorial aesthetic that she displays in her live performances and in her streetwear pictures alike. On her Instagram feed, we see pictures of her wearing a printed plaid skirt alongside a black Vivienne Westwood corset that felt stylish yet remained inside the lines of Tinashe’s tastes. And she has even worn edgy cutout pieces and slouchy denim that place an emphasis on design and construction.

A closer look at Tinashe’s yellow sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Tinashe has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Juicy Couture and John Frieda Hair Care. She has even collaborated on a shoe collection with ShoeDazzle.

