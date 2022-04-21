Tinashe Gives Medieval Vibes in Ruffled ‘Knight’ Graphic Dress, Bold Red Eyes & Tall Boots for Burberry’s Lola Bag Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tinashe plays with print for her latest eye-catching look. The “2 On” singer posed while arriving at Burberry’s Lola Bag event in Los Angeles last night, where celebs and fashion’s elite alike joined in celebrating the brand’s signature handbag.

Tinashe at the Burberry Lola Bag event in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

For the “Company” singer’s outfit, she decided to go bold in a printed black midi dress from Burberry that featured long sleeves adorned in ruffles. The dress has a flashy knight riding on a horse splashed across the front in a yellow, red, black and brown color scheme.

Tinashe kept her accessories simple and opted for a red Burberry Lola bag in red with glitzy gold brand hardware and a matching chain rope strap. She continued red palette with dramatic eye shadow.

Tall black leather boots grounded Tinashe’s look. The boots had an almond-shaped toe design and had a chunky block heel with approximately 3 inches in height.

A closer look at Tinashe’s tall black leather boots. CREDIT: Burberry

When it comes to Tinashe and her clothing tastes, she tends to don fashion-forward and modern silhouettes that align with her cutting-edge aesthetic. For example, she recently wore an edgy “Tomb Raider”-themed ensemble consisting of a black plunging bralette, a black leather garter belt, matching fishnet tights, black leather fingerless gloves and tall black leather boots while arriving at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month.

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

