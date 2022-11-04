Tinashe Delivers Princess Glamour in Pink & White Ball Gown With Invisible Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Tinashe brought fairytale glamour to the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles yesterday. The event marked its 12th year and saw the songstress as a featured performer with Aloe Blacc and Madison Beer.

The “Aquarius” artist’s ensemble was the epitome of a princess. She arrived at the soiree in a voluminous Nicole + Felicia couture ball gown from the designers’ fall 2022 collection.

Tinashe arriving at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center on Nov 3. 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com Tinashe’s chromatic piece incorporated a woven design across its flamingo-hued bodice and a tulle-finished skirt with a gradient appearance, fusing the bright color from its top, then transforming into more pastel pigments from a delicate peach to pastel pink and white. The sisters unveiled the gown and accompanying eveningwear-focused line in March.

The singer added several statement accessories, coordinating with her opulent-themed ensemble, opting for a diamond necklace set, floral-arranged stud earrings, and gemstone rings. She wore her hair in a bun slicked back, leaving out several curled strands, and completed her look with a metallic and rosewood eyeshadow combination, rosy blush, and pink lipstick.

Tinashe arriving at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center on Nov 3. 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA/TheMegaAgency.com Though her footwear choice was not apparent due to her gown’s floor-length design, she most likely slipped into a polished shoe in the form of a stiletto or pump. In recent years, Tinashe has frequented these heeled styles by Christian Louboutin, Guiseppe Zanotti, Cult of Coquette, and Femme Los Angeles.

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure for HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with stellar musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and Aloe Blacc. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

