Influencer & Stylist Tina Leung On Her Shoe Closet Staples & Launching Footwear of Her Own

Tina Leung is a shoe lover. So much so the influencer and stylist is toying with the idea to launch her own shoe collection next year.

“I want it to be something not of the usual,” she told FN at Showfields in New York City last week for the Charles & Keith pop-up debut. “They also must be comfortable or comfortable enough because I also love super high heels and the beauty of the arch.”

For the occasion, Leung wore a pair of Charles & Keith tall lace-up combat boots, which she said was a shoe closet staple. The pop-up shop, which runs through Sept. 19, allows shoppers in the U.S. to physically browse Charles & Keith products for the first time.

To complete her outfit, Leung chose a printed miniskirt and printed top.

“I was looking at this handbag and these boots and thought, ‘What will make these two stand out?’ They are great basics and matches with everything. Like, I can wear this with a cocktail dress and I could still go to dinner.”

Tina Leung wearing Charles & Keith boots and handbag at its first pop-up in New York. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

When Leung is getting dressed for the day, she doesn’t look for what is “of-the-moment,” rather what sticks out to her. It could be earrings, a pair of shoes, and she’ll base the whole outfit around one item, she said.

“I don’t understand trends whatsoever. I understand that they can be guidelines,” Leung said. “Honestly, just wear whatever you want, whenever you want. I don’t think there needs to be a deadline to [fashion].”

Other designers Leung admires includes Amina Muaddi, Larroudé, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. And in addition to a pair of lace-up boots, she said every shoe closet should have a classic pump for a business meeting or dinner, a strappy sandal, flat sandal, chunky heeled boot, a platform shoe for gowns, and one sneaker.