Timothée Chalamet Matches Red Carpet in Fiery Backless Top and Pants with Black Boots at Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet wore the red carpet—literally.

The award-winning actor hit the premiere of “Bones And All” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Friday. To the star-studded event, he wore a custom outfit from Haider Ackermann consisting of a bright red backless sleeveless top with a tie around the neck and matching red pants. Chalamet added black sunglasses and a few rings to accessorize the outfit.

Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 02 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Dune” star added black boots to complete the look. His style featured a bit of a Western look with a stacked heel and pointed toe. The leather boots added a bit of contrast to the otherwise monochromatic outfit.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

