Timotheé Chalamet Rocks A Floral Knit Cardigan With Combat Boots At The Venice Film Festival 

Timotheé Chalamet made a fashion statement at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

While attending the press conference for his newest film “Bones and All” in Venice, Italy, the actor wore a maroon and black knitted sweater featuring a floral design and crystal buttons. Chalamet paired the look with a white Bauhaus graphic t-shirt with camouflage print cargo shorts.

Timothee Chalamet is seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actor slipped on a black ankle high combat boot with an overlapping tongue for his footwear. To complete his look, Chalamet wore a watch with a small beaded necklace.

Chalamet plays ‘Lee’ in the new coming of age romantic horror film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Actress Taylor Russel will be playing his love interest in the film. Other stars like Christiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Dylan Sprouse have been attending the film festival this year. Chalamet was already in Venice shooting the sequel to the hit science fiction film ‘Dune: Part Two’.

Timothee Chalamet is seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Chalamet is known for being a style icon for his age group. The ‘Dune’ actor is known for not working with a stylist. Nevertheless, Chalamet still makes noteworthy looks with pieces from Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, and Stella McCartney. He has a very experimental style with a bit of edge. At the Met Gala, he wore a Haider Ackerman white suit with Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers.

The actor is not scared of adding any patterns or glitter to a red carpet look either. If he is not making a formal appearance or shooting a scene for a movie, the actor likes to keep things very casual. He loves a graphic tee with a pair of shorts. Sometimes, he will hide his gorgeous set of curls with a bucket hat. The actor’s go-to footwear is patent leather boots or a pair of casual shoes like Converse or Vans. Chalamet continues to bring his authentic self to his fashion looks.

Timothée Chalamet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from August 31—September 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

