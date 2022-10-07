Tilda Swinton Goes Chicly Retro with Rockabilly Hairdo, Sky Blue Powersuit & 6-Inch Heels at the BFI London Film Festival

Tilda Swinton attended “The Eternal Daughter” premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall yesterday. The British actress took the stage styling retro glamour in a modern way.

Swinton wore a sky blue blazer atop a white pinstriped button-up shirt and a long black tie. She paired the jacket with matching loose-fitted pleated trousers. Swinton’s hair followed the retro feel of her outfit in a 50s-style rockabilly hairdo with victory rolls on top.

Tilda Swinton on stage during “The Eternal Daughter” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 06, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

She continued the pale blue tone all the way down to her footwear. Swinton slipped into velvet stilettos for an added touch of elegance. The sky blue pumps featured a 6-inch heel and a pointed toe. The actress sported no accessories to keep the focus on the pastel power suit.

British actress Tilda Swinton attends the Special Presentation of ‘The Eternal Daughter’ at the Royal Festival Hall during the 66th BFI London Film Festival in London. CREDIT: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The actress has always stayed true to her unique fashion sense. Swinton has been the Chanel house ambassador since 2013. She wore a powder blue and white power suit from the designer’s spring 2022 collection to present her new movie at the Venice Film Festival.

Swinton arrived on the red carpet to debut her newest film “The Eternal Daughter” which was released on Sept. 6. The actress plays Julie in the mystery drama film directed and written by acclaimed filmmaker Joanna Hogg. The ghost story follows a middle-aged mother and her elderly mother as they unfold their long-kept secrets when they return to their former family home.

The British Film Institute’s London Film Festival starts on October 5 and runs until the 16th with over 300 films and documentaries playing in ten towns and cities across the UK. The Oscar-winning actress is BFI’s Fellow and jury chair of this year’s festival. For the first two days, there have been many sights to see already including Rebel Wilson, Lily James, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

