Tiger Woods & His Son Charlie Are Twinning at PNC Championship 2022 in Nike Outfits That Win Standout Golf Style

Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and son Charlie hit the links in Orlando, Fla., for the annual PNC Championship.

The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan Spieth and his dad, Shawn, made their PNC debut, and defending champions John Daly and Little John Daly, Jr. also took part.

For Woods, this marked his this third time competing alongside his 13-year-old son — having finished in seventh place in 2020 and second in 2021. This time around, the pair tied for eighth place.

Though just a teenager, Charlie made headlines for his eerily similar mannerisms, such as his golf swing, that were likened to his dad’s. Plus, they wore matching red looks on Sunday. Both in Nike, Tiger opted for a black vest and red undershirt and black cap while Charlie wore a red sweatshirt and black cap. Earlier in the day, the Wood were truly twinning in red long-sleeves as they were spotted together on the practice green.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods high five on the 14th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the practice green during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

On Saturday, the Woods went with another matching look, this time in pink graphic Nike polo tees and black pants.

Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods celebrate on the sixth green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CREDIT: Getty Images

During a media interview on Sunday, the pair were asked what they learned about each other’s game over the tournament. Charlie stated: “I feel like I already knew what he was capable of and then yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while. And that kind of shocked me.”

“I used to be good,” Tiger added with a laugh.