A Look Back at Tiffany Trump’s Sharpest Style Moments Over the Years

Tiffany Trump’s sharp dressing has become one of her fashion trademarks—and we’re looking back at the socialite’s best style moments over the years.

Trump often dresses in sharp and classic looks, ranging from sheaths and minidresses to blazers in a range of versatile and tonal colors. However, she’s also known for favoring similar styles with accents like sequins, lace and ruffled accents on more formal occasions. These regularly come from a range of designer brands, including Ted Baker, Taoray Wang and Just Drew.

When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter frequently stays versatile in black and nude pointed-toe pumps and boots from high-end fashion brands like Christian Louboutin and Valentino. For events, she also slips on block-heel pumps, sandals or flats with muted colors, metallic tones or embellishments from labels like Aruna Seth. On more casual occasions, the model also wears Dior espadrilles.

Trump’s outfits are also frequently accessorized, incorporating a range of jewelry and handbags to complement her attire. From headbands to statement earrings and matching satchels, there are a range of simple tricks she’s utilized to cohesively tie an outfit together.

While visiting Paris in February, Trump dressed warmly in a dress layered with black leggings and a furry coat. Her ensemble was finished with black lug-sole boots.

Trump rang in 2022 with mom Marla Maples, wearing a light blue puffer coat and black leggings. A set of lug-sole combat boots completed her look with a winter-ready finish.

During a 2021 Haute Living charity event in Miami, the socialite wore a knee-length cinched blue silk dress, complete with a thigh-high slit and long sleeves. The printed number was paired with a black clutch, and given an edgy boost from a set of white studded sandals with stiletto heels.

Tiffany Trump arrives at the Haute Living charity event with Blaise Matuidi in Miami, Florida on June 4, 2021. CREDIT: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com

At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, Trump donned an elegant evening look. The socialite stepped out for the 2019 event in a black halterneck dress with sheer polka-dot trim, paired with a simple black crossbody bag and sparkly black pointed-toe pumps.

Tiffany Trump attends the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in 2019. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

In 2018, Trump departed DC for a family Thanksgiving in Florida with sister Ivanka Trump. For the occasion, she wore a silky top and white tights beneath a pale pink double-breasted coat and top-handle handbag. Her look was finished with acrylic floral statement earrings and oversized sunglasses, as well as gold block-heeled pumps.

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump depart Washington, DC for Florida for Thanksgiving on Nov. 20, 2018. CREDIT: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA While leaving The Arts Club in Mayfair and heading to Monkey House in New York, Trump was spotted in an icy blue suit. The former law student paired the matching set with a sheer black blouse, sparkly orange clutch and open-toed black heels.

Tiffany Trump leaves The Arts Club in 2018. CREDIT: Will / MEGA

For Dennis Basso’s Fall 2017 show at New York Fashion Week, Trump amped up the glamour in a silky maroon midi dress. The socialite paired the statement piece, which featured elegant green and purple floral accents, with pointed-toe black pumps.

Tiffany Trump attends Dennis Basso’s Fall 2017 runway show at New York Fashion Week in 2017. CREDIT: ZUMA Press / MEGA

In 2017, Trump stepped off mom Marla Maples’ yacht in Portofino during an Italian holiday. For the occasion, she wore a black and white paneled minidress and matching platform espadrilles with Dior sunglasses.

Tiffany Trump leaves Portofino, Italy in 2017. CREDIT: Ceres / MEGA

