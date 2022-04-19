Tiffany Haddish Glitters in Plunging Sequin Dress & Rhinestone Pumps at ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Haddish had all eyes on her as she arrived at the screening of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in Los Angeles on Monday.

The “Girl’s Trip” star graced the blue carpet in a black sequin dress by Alexandre Vauthier. The glittery garment was complete with long-sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, ruched detailing on the bodice and an extreme thigh-high center slit.

Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

To amp up the glam factor, Haddish accessorized with dainty drop earrings, neutral pointy nails and diamond rings. The comedian took things up a notch with black sandals. The Alevi Milano heels included a triangular PVC pointed toe, crisscross rhinestone straps and sat on a black and silver geometric stiletto heel.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

A closer look at Tiffany Haddish’s rhinestone sandals. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

From (L-R) Ike Barinholtz, Tiffany Haddish, Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, and Lily Mo Sheen at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in Los Angeles on April 18, 2022. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. For red carpet events, she frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” actress tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots.

