Tiffany Haddish Dances The Nae Nae in Dramatic Rhinestone Heels for ‘Seth Meyers’

Tiffany Haddish isn’t one to blend into the Hollywood crowd, a credit to her commanding personality and enviable comedic chops. Predictably, the 42-year-old actress and comedian’s bold fashion sense also reflects her famed (and adored) demeanor. Need the receipts? Look no further than Haddish’s appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday for definitive proof of her striking style and top-notch funnywoman status.

Tiffany Haddish during an interview with Seth Meyers on April 21, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Haddish was dressed to the nines for the occasion. The actress and author wore an intricately-jeweled silver mini dress for the appearance, which hit mid-thigh and featured thin straps. Viewers could immediately tell Haddish was feeling herself in the number, with the star making her entrance to the set with one hand on her hip and a wave. She even did The Nae Nae dance for good measure.

For shoes, Haddish wore bedazzled heeled sandals featuring countless glittering rhinestones across the toe strap, around the ankle strap, and even down the heel. The shoes featured an elegant tie detail across the toes, adding interest to the classic shoe silhouette.

Tiffany Haddish during an interview with Seth Meyers on April 21, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Tiffany Haddish during an interview with Seth Meyers on April 21, 2021. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Haddish accessorized the look with several diamond rings and gorgeous diamond strand earrings, which paired flawlessly with her cropped bleached hair. The star kept her glam simple, going for a low-key eye look with a deep maroon pout.

Haddish was on the show to promote her newly-released movie “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” with Nicholas Cage along with her new children’s book “Layla, The Last Black Unicorn,” which is available May 10.

When it comes to major appearances and red carpets, Haddish is all about over-the-top glam fashion. At “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” premiere on April 18, the actress wore a plunging black sequin dress with a killer slit and eye-catching rhinestone pumps.

