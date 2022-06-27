Tiffany Haddish Hosts 2nd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards In Sheer Bodycon Dress & 6-inch Platform Sandals

Tiffany Haddish at the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on June 24, 2022.

Tiffany Haddish pulled out a show-stopping ensemble to host the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. This year, the theme of the award show was ‘Controlling Our Narratives’ where Hollywood Unlocked recognized talent for how they use their influence and platform to impact communities and our society at large. The event was star-studded affair with famous guests including, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, N.O.R.E., Floyd Mayweather, Jennifer Lewis and Kelis.

Haddish made a sleek style statement at the ceremony. The “Afterparty” actress arrived in a form-fitting black dress. The top of the garment had a mesh turtleneck with long sheer sleeves. While the actual dress was streamlined throughout with a plunging neckline and structured bodice.

Haddish styled her short platinum blond hair in finger waves and accessorized with dainty drop earrings. The comedian boosted her height with open-toe platform sandals. The shoe style had a wide criss cross design on the toe, a chunky outsole and sat atop a 6-inch stacked block heel. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

