Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend.

For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she wore silver hoop earrings and glittery diamond rings. And, for her hairdo, Haddish wore a sleek blonde bob that elevated her vibrant attire.

When it came down to the shoes, Haddish opted for a pair of fuchsia strappy satin sandals that matched her dress perfectly. The shoes had a heel height of approximately three inches and included thick ankle straps for a stylish twist and maximum security.

Haddish has a trendy and fashion-forward style that she tends to wear silhouettes that align with her tastes. For example, on her Instagram feed, we see Haddish pop on monochromatic tailoring, and we even see her don colorful separates that place an emphasis on design and versatility.

When she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Versace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano and Oscar de la Renta, to name a few.

The “Nobody’s Fool” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Saks Fifth Avenue.

