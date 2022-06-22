Tiffany Haddish Gives Breezy Maxi Dress Chic Summer Finish With Printed Slides for Dixie D’Amelio’s Album Listening Party

Tiffany Haddish made a case for the summer season while attending Dixie D’Amelio’s album listening party at Nightingale in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night. The event turned into a star studded affair as several famous faces including Charli D’Amelio, Alabama and Landon Barker all showed up to support the rising entertainer.

Haddish looked cool and casual for the evening, wearing a breezy white maxi dress. The flowy number was complete with thin spaghetti straps, a plunging low-cut V-neckline and ruffled hem.

Tiffany Haddish arrives at Dixie D’Amelio album listening party at Nightingale in West Hollywood, CA on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Tiffany Haddish arrives at Dixie D’Amelio album listening party at Nightingale in West Hollywood, CA on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

The “Girls Trip” star slicked her blond pixie back and accessorized with thin hoop earrings. Rounding out Haddish’s look was a pair of brown thong slides. Her footwear choice was the perfect compliment to her ensemble.

Slides are a type of sandal featuring an open back with one or two securing straps across the top of the foot, allowing the wearer to slip their foot in with ease. The effortless shoe can be dressed up or down, but is especially popular poolside or with casual summer looks.

Tiffany Haddish attends Dixie D’Amelio album listening party at Nightingale in West Hollywood on June 21, 2022. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red carpet events, she’s all about over the top fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” actress tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

