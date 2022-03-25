Tiffany Haddish Gets Edgy in Sheer Red Bodycon Minidress & Bordeaux Sandals at LaQuan Smith x Net-a-Porter’s Pre-Oscars Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tiffany Haddish looks ravishing in red.

The “Night School” star was spotted while leaving Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., last night after attending a Net-a-Porter and designer LaQuan Smith’s pre-Oscars event.

Tiffany Haddish celebrates Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith’s pre-Oscars party on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Detail of Tiffany Haddish’s shoes at Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith’s pre-Oscars party on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Haddish arrived in a long-sleeve red bodycon dress covered in abstract tiger stripes. The dress, made by Smith, was made of a semi-sheer material and incorporated a high neckline that further elevated her edgy mini.

As for accessories, Haddish kept it simple with hoop earrings and carried a black Net-a-Porter bag in one hand.

(L-R) Tiffany Haddish, LaQuan Smith, and Winnie Harlow celebrate Net-a-Porter and Smith’s pre-Oscars party. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

To ground everything, she chose heeled sandals The shoes matched the red color of her dress and had a height of approximately 3 inches.

Haddish has a modern and trendy clothing sense that she often displays in streetwear pics, at live appearances and on her Instagram feed alike. For example, during NBA’s All-Star Weekend, she donned a fuchsia wrap coat dress coordinated with matching sandals for a monochromatic and sophisticated appearance. Also, for the same festivity, just at the actual game, Haddish wore a matching electric blue outfit paired with white slouchy boots and a chic blond bob.

When she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Versace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano and Oscar de la Renta.

The “Girls Trip” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Saks Fifth Avenue.

Flip through the gallery to see Haddish’s breakout style statements.

