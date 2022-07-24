×
Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

By Aaron Royce
Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit.

During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings.

Tiffany Haddish, Comic-Con, San Diego, jumpsuit, pink jumpsuit, Adidas, Forum Mid, mid sneakers, leather sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers
Tiffany Haddish attends the “Tuca & Bertie” photo op during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront in San Diego on July 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish, Comic-Con, San Diego, jumpsuit, pink jumpsuit, Adidas, Forum Mid, mid sneakers, leather sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers, Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt, Sasheer Zamata
Nicole Byer, Tiffany Haddish, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata attend the “Tuca & Bertie” photo op during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront in San Diego on July 23, 2022.
CREDIT: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Haddish continued her sporty streak in a pair of Adidas sneakers. Her Forum Mid style featured a mid-high style with a lace-up silhouette, paneled white leather uppers and rounded perforated toes. Rubber outsoles completed the style, which added an athletic finish to her exercise-ready outfit. Haddish’s pair retails for $110 on Adidas’ website.

Tiffany Haddish, Comic-Con, San Diego, jumpsuit, pink jumpsuit, Adidas, Forum Mid, mid sneakers, leather sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers
A closer look at Haddish’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Adidas, Forum Mid, mid sneakers, leather sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers, womens sneakers
Adidas’ Forum Mid sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

Discover more of San Diego Comic-Con’s celebrity arrivals in the gallery.

