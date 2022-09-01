Tiffany Haddish Puts Glamorous Touch On Breezy Summer Style With Sparkling Thong Sandals for Evan Ross Birthday Party

Tiffany Haddish pulled out breezy summer staples for Evan Ross 34th birthday party in Los Angeles. Evan and his wife Ashlee Simpson hosted the celebration at their home and several A-list celebrities joined in on the festivities including, Terrance Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marlon Wayans and “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson. Guests enjoyed cocktails by Fun Wine like strawberry rose moscato, peach passion moscato and red sangria with fresh fruit.

Haddish was cool and casual for the festivities. The comedian posed for photos in a green sleeveless top. The preppy piece had a wide structured collar, buttons along the center and side slits near the hem. She complemented the garment with a pair of denim skinny jeans.

Tiffany Haddish attends Evan Ross 34th birthday party in Los Angeles.

She swapped her usual blond pixie for a dark brown blunt cut bob, which she parted on the side. The “Girls Trip” actress opted for minimal makeup and sported a black backpack and an Apple watch on her wrist.

When it came down to footwear, Haddish completed her look with sparkling white thong sandals. The shoe style had a thick strap that sat between the toes and tied in a knot at the ankle. Thong strap sandals like Haddish’s are an easy way to boost a warm-weather look, no matter how dressy or casual. Neutral pairs with thin straps and either flat or short-heeled soles are top picks during this season due to their minimalist silhouettes and abilities to easily be slid on and off.

(L-R) Marlon Wayans and Tiffany Haddish at Evan Ross 34th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Haddish’s clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic taste. For red carpet events, she’s all about over the top fashion statements. She frequents in gowns from Christian Siriano, Azeeza Official and Prabal Gurung. As for footwear, the “Night School” star tends to gravitate towards heeled sandals, sharp pumps and a variety of boots.

