Tiffany Haddish Poses in a Coordinated Electric Blue Outfit Paired With Slouchy White Boots For the NBA All-Star Game

Tiffany Haddish continues to prove that she knows chic dressing. The “Nobody’s Fool” star shared a photoset to Instagram Monday that showed the comedienne in a vibrant look for the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Outfit-wise, Haddish donned a coordinated electric blue outfit consisting of a bralette and matching tights that had an athletic, sporty feel to them. On top, she wore a blue duster that had deep pockets and structured shoulders.

For accessories, she wore a silver belt that glimmered in the light, and she had an equally shiny watch. And for her hair, she wore a sleek blonde bob that elevated her attire.

To ground everything, Haddish opted for a pair of white slouchy boots that had an ‘80s-inspired touch. The shoes had a pointed toe and a height of approximately three inches.

When it comes to Haddish and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy trendy and sophisticated style that allows her to showcase her vibrant personality. For example, recently, she wore a flowy coat dress in a punchy fuchsia color paired with matching sandals. And we’ve also seen Haddish wear a bright orange bodycon dress and matching heeled sandals for a fun, effervescent look.

When she graces red carpets, she wears creations from brands like Versace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano and Oscar de la Renta.

The “Girls Trip” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Saks Fifth Avenue.

Flip through the gallery to see Haddish’s breakout style moments.

