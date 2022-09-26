×
Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

By Maria Poggi
Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother.

“Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video.

Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a white top, sweater and sling-on heels. In one of the videos, Cairo is hiding in a basket, while in another she is seen modeling her mother’s 6-Inch spike heels with a gingham dress.

The barely-there heels that Cairo wears for her mother while she lounges on the couch in an oversized denim shirt. The shoes seem similar to the heels Mowry previously wore in a video she posted of herself dancing earlier this month.

A lot of the Reel shows Mowry’s life at home with her daughter, whether it be dancing in their living room, making baked goods in the kitchen, or her daughter twirling in what appears to be in the bedroom, wearing an all-white dress while twirling. There is even footage of the mother and daughter duo matching in a casual gray sweatpants look while Cairo wears sunglasses. In many of the videos, Cairo even has a high-pitched voice that her mom even copies for fun.

PHOTOS: The Most Fashionable Mother-Daughter Duos of All Time

