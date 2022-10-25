Tia Mowry Revises ‘Twitches’ Style 20 Years Later in Latex Trench Coat with Lace Jumpsuit & Stiletto Sandals

Tia Mowry came through with another fashionable Instagram Reel on Monday. The actress paid homage to her iconic 2005 Disney Channel film, “Twitches.” The movie, starring her and her sister Tamera Mowry, follows twin sisters who have special magical powers.

In the new post, Tia makes several striking style statements, while providing inspiration for Halloween costumes.

“Alex from Twitches looks different here…or does she? What are you being for Halloween?” Mowry wrote under the photo.

Set to Megan Thee Stallion’s, “Scary” featuring Rico Nasty, the video beings with Mowry in a leather mini dress and sandals. The dress had short ruffled sleeves and included a pleated skirt. The reel eventually transitions and sees the entertainer in a gold minidress that had long billowy sleeves. She complemented the eye-catching number with sparkling gold mesh boots.

For another look, Mowry went with a monochromatic vibe, wearing a full black lace jumpsuit that she paired with a plunging corset bodysuit and latex trench coat. For her final look, the “Sister, Sister” stayed true to an all-black aesthetic. She wore a black halter top dress that featured a knot detail near the neckline and had a mesh hemline. Mowry tied both of her all-black looks together with strappy stiletto sandals.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

Tia Mowry attends Showtime’s FYC Event and Premiere for “The First Lady” at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

