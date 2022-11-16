Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet.

Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish.

Tia Mowry leaves NBC Studios in New York today on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look with silver hoops and an equally shiny silver necklace to match.

Hitting the New York streets, Mowry sported suede thigh-high boots with pointed toes and sturdy block heels reaching about 3 to 4 inches in height. Beyond the fact that the footwear matches the social media star’s outfit perfectly, the heel height allows Mowry a big boost, elongating her silhouette.

Tia Mowry leaves NBC Studios in New York today on Nov. 16, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

