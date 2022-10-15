Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots

Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions.

The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit.

After the actress jumped, followed by a brief transition, Mowry stood in black thigh-high boots accompanied by a double breasted black and white blazer dress. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

As another transition came and went, so did Mowry’s last look which consisted of a body-con black dress with a glittering mesh overlay. Adding to the drama, the lengthy gown came with a risky side slit and cut-outs that streamlined the appearance of her garment. Mowry wore the same heels she wore in her first look.

When Mowry isn’t styling major looks, the author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands like Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

