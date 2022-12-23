Tia Mowry Lounges in a Cozy Tan Sweat Set and Goes Barefoot on Her Instagram Story

Tia Mowry snapped a casual mirror selfie to her Instagram Story today. The former Disney Channel actress was also barefoot, clad in a monochrome ensemble.

The “Sister, Sister” actress wore a tan hoodie, the cozy style paired sleekly alongside matching drawstring sweat pants with distressed stitching and a tailored fit. The comfortable neutral set looked perfect for lounging around or snapping selfies. Mowry glowed with the addition of shiny golden accessories including large hoops and stacked anklets. As for her hair, the author wore her braided locks in a half-up, half-down style, which pulled her hair out of her face.

Tia Mowry took a selfie and posted it to her Instagram Story on Dec. 23, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in the 1960s with the invention of Lycra. Leggings became a full-blown trend in the ‘70s, thanks to disco pants, and maintained popularity in the ‘80s, thanks to the aerobics craze. After a cool down in the ‘90s, leggings came back in style in the 2000s and have remained a core part of women’s wardrobes.

Related Sofia Richie Works Up a Sweat in an Athletic Forest Green Set and Nike Flyknit 2 Sneakers Tia Mowry Dances & Shoulder-Pops in World Map Mini Dress With Strappy Sandals Before Clubwear Makeover Tia Mowry Goes Preppy-Chic in Checkered Miniskirt With Bow-Tie Sweater & Thigh-High Boots

Although she wasn’t wearing any this time around, Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside of heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

In a dressier post made to her Instagram, Mowry did a little dance in black and white lace-up stiletto sandal heels. She paired the sharp footwear with an all black pearl embellished ensemble and an all-white dainty lace dress, matching their respective colors for a sleek monochrome appearance.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.