Tia Mowry Goes Preppy-Chic in Checkered Miniskirt With Bow-Tie Sweater & Thigh-High Boots

Tia Mowry was effortlessly chic in her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, the “Sister, Sister” alum continued her sensational style streak while posing in a new photo that was uploaded to her Stories.

Set to Genshin’s “I Want U,” the image sees Mowry standing in a warehouse and holding onto to a sliding door. The “Family Reunion” actress wore a white cropped cardigan sweater that was adorned with small bows allover and black buttons at the center. Mowry teamed her top with a black and white checkered miniskirt. The garment was outlined with a thick white band on the side and on the hem.

Tia Mowry via Instagram stories on Dec. 18. 2022. CREDIT: Instagram

To further elevate the moment, Mowry accessorized with oversized thin hoop earrings and chunky gold bracelets. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it bone straight. For glam, the television personality went with a dark smokey eye and neutral matte pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Mowry completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high boots. The silhouette had an almond-shaped toe with a small rectangular heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants. Boots are a must-have shoe style during the cold weather season. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

