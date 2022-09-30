Tia Mowry Masters Day-to-Night Fall Style In Three-Piece Power Suit & Leather Mini Skirt With Strappy Stiletto Sandals

The fall season is officially here and if you’re in need of outfit inspiration, all you need to do is look to the stars. Tia Mowry is one of the many celebrities that consistently serves up sensational style and always brings her fashion A-game.

On Thursday, the “Sister, Sister” star came through with another fashionable Instagram reel. Mowry took to the social media platform to show off a series of stylish fall looks.

“I’ma big stepper, I drip when I walk,” Mowry captioned the post along with three fire emojis.

Set to Kodak Black’s “Walk,” the video begins with Mowry strutting onto the scene in a grey power suit. The three-piece suit included a sharp blazer jacket, which she paired with a strapless top and matching trousers. The reel later transitions and sees the entertainer in a pleated burgundy dress.

For her final look, Mowry dances in a black leather blazer, which she complemented with a simple black top and leather mini skirt. The skirt featured a multi-color embroidered design on the side and had a sharp fitted hemline.

“The Game” actress accessorized all three looks with oversized thin hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a bevy of bracelets. For glam, Mowry went with a smokey eye and neutral matte pout. To further elevate the moment, she styled her hair in a long braided ponytail. For footwear, she completed all of her outfits with strappy sandals that were set on a thin stiletto heel.

Mowry’s shoe styles range from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for everyday occasions or nights out — plus sharp pointed-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin — plus affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

