Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Party-Ready Dresses, Stilettos & Chainmail Booties

Tia Mowry shared a short video showing off three different outfits on her Instagram today.

Set to Tayc’s “N’y pense plus,” Mowry danced to the beat with the caption “POV: dancing is my therapy” hovering over her head.

Mowry’s first look featured a black minidress with a white pleated skirt detail. The star styled the look with shiny gold jewelry. The second outfit was a copper-colored minidress with long sleeves and a billowing scoop neckline. Finally, the last look centered around an aqua-blue silky formal gown with a high neck and a daring thigh-high side slit.

As for footwear, Mowry wore strappy black sandal heels, the effortless style allowing her ensemble to shine while offering the former Disney Channel star an uncomplicated silhouette to stand on. Mowry wore the pair with the first and third look in the video. The second outfit was paired with unique gold chainmail ankle boots.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on Dec. 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

When Mowry isn’t boogieing down, the author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The thespian often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.