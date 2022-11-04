Tia Mowry Glows ‘Different’ in Miu Miu Crystal-Embellished Pumps & Feathered Miniskirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tia Mowry struck a model pose on a lounge chair while sharing her outfit of the day in a video posted to Instagram. “Dashon in da house!! Welcome back, queen. When you show up for yourself you glow different,” she captioned.

Speaking of glow, Mowry was sparkling with her outfit. The “Sister, Sister” star wore a black tank top, with lined beads on the neckline and straps, paired with a feathered miniskirt.

Sticking to some go-to accessories, Mowry popped on black shades and adorned her ears, neck, ankles, and hands with shiny gold jewelry.

The sparkling theme didn’t stop there though. Mowry made an even bigger splash in sharply pointed-toe mesh pumps dotted with high-shine crystals. She was wearing Miu Miu pumps, which retail for $1,720. The shoes featured thin black straps that were secured in place around Mowry’s ankles and dotted with a line of shining accents. The 4-inch heels were stiletto-style with flat triangular bottoms.

Miu Miu’s crystal-embellished pumps.

The author’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

