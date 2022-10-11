Tia Mowry Reflects on New Life Chapter in Chic Sleepwear Style with Silk Robe & Mega Hoops

Tia Mowry had a self-love moment on her Instagram. The actress shared a video on her social media account, posing in nightwear and announcing a new personal era. “This chapter of my life is called ‘My Turn’,” she wrote in the video. “I am love. I am peace,” the actress captioned.

The video sees Mowry in a white silk robe, sitting on her bed and smiling, leaning her head on her hand. The midi-length robe had lace detailing on the hem. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including bracelets, rings, and mega hoop earrings – the hoops are a staple of Mowry’s style.

The “Sister-Sister” actress was comfortable at home and chose to stay barefoot, showcasing a darker color for her polish. Mowry also added an anklet to give an extra sparkle to her

Mowry wore her hair in a side part, as the curls reached her shoulders, brushing the beginnings of the white cloth. The actress wore a soft makeup look, with nude lips and thick lashes to match the lazy but still chic look she was going for.

Mowry has shown that she can be eclectic in her style, as she’s constantly trading in new hairstyles and looks. The actress loves to mix suits with casual pieces. She is also a fan of leather pants and jackets. When it comes to footwear, Mowry is often seen walking in classic pointy pumps or strappy sandals on the red carpet. In her daily life, Mowry also loves to wear classic white sneakers.

