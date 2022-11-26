Tia Mowry Twirls for Thanksgiving in Romantic Floral Dress & Heels With Her Kids

Tia Mowry took her fans behind the scenes of her Thanksgiving Day with family clad in stylish and practical looks. She started at a winery with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, wearing a cream-colored wrap dress that she coupled with nude boots that rose above her knees.

Then, she made her way to the kitchen to prepare a feast for her loved ones. She was later dolled up in a floral-print mini dress by Zimmermann. The intricate floral blooms and voluminous puff sleeves created the perfect romantic frock, which paired nicely with her nude pumps. The “Sister Sister” actress twirled around in the adorable number with her son, Cree, 11, and daughter, Cairo,4.

It’s really about her footwear, though, because she has been giving all of the looks all year long. From the knee-high heeled boots to the stiletto pumps, she has a versatile shoe collection. And not just on this day but every day, especially when she’s showing off her footwear while dancing on TikTok.

Mowry’s style can be described as versatile and playful. She gravitates toward whimsical and bold pieces, and she extraordinarily loves brands like Steve Madden, Topshop, Jessica Rich, Christian Louboutin, and Stuart Weitzman.

