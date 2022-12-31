Tia Mowry Is New Years Ready in Sparkling Midi Dress and Strappy Sandal Heels

Tia Mowry got glam for New Years, sharing her celebratory outfit over on her Instagram Story yesterday. Kicking off the festivities, Mowry donned a sparkling party dress and strappy heels in order to make the most of the last day of 2022.

The “Twitches” actress brought the bling, the long sleeve bodice of her midi length dress made of a gray sparkling fabric, followed by a black skirt. The bottom half of her garment was trimmed with a silver chainmail of sorts, playing off the visible flecks of glitter on the bodice. Mowry took a maximal approach to accessories, the star stacking on gold hoops, bracelets, anklets, and rings.

Tia Mowry celebrating New Years on her Instagram Story on Dec. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Mowry accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating black strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by a 3 to 4 inches heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

Related Sarah Huckabee Sanders Commands Attention in Fiery-Red Scallop Top & Boots at University of Arkansas Razorbacks Football Game With Coach Sam Pittman Kimora Lee Simmons Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in Black Swimsuit & Breezy White Shirt Ming Lee Simmons Models Butterfly Bikini Inspired by Britney Spears on Boat Ride

Strappy sandals are typically a staple during warmer months, but have proven to be a versatile red carpet option throughout the year. For Mowry, they worked on adding a touch of glamour to her sophisticated ensemble. Many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above for a small boost.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out — think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands like Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside of heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.