Tia Mowry Suits Up in Sequin Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots With Oversized Hoops at Revolve’s Winterland

Tia Mowry had a standout fashion moment as she attended Revolve’s Winterland event in Los Angeles last night. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Natalia Bryant, Winnie Harlow, and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend.

For the occasion, the “Sister, Sister” actress wore a black Cinq à Sept blazer dress. The sophisticated piece featured a double-breasted button closure with sequin-embellished sleeves.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on Dec. 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To accessorize, Mowry opted for gold-toned jewelry with a set of bulky rings, a linked chain with a crescent moon pendant and an amethyst crystal necklace. She also added her go-to oversized hoop earrings.

Mowry kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style cascading down the back of her dress complimenting her daring makeup that featured a dark smokey eye and a nude lip.

Tia Mowry attends Revolve x AT&T Present Revolve Winterland on Dec. 08, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black thigh-high boots. The suede shoes featured a fitted look finished with an almond toe. The boots were supported by a block heel that was at least 2 inches tall.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

A closer look at Tia Mowry’s boots. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mowry is known for having an envious shoe closet. When she’s having a casual day in sweats or working on her dinnerware line, “Spice by Tia Mowry,” Mowry tends to slip into classic styles like fall booties or white sneakers. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the actress opts for a pair of glamorous pumps like these crystal embellished pumps or metallic thigh-high boots.

Mowry has been seen in affordable styles like Nike and Aperlai to luxury brands like Christian Dior, Jessica Rich, and Stuart Weitzman. The “Twitches” actress has been gravitating towards vibrant colors lately as she was seen hitting the streets of West Hollywood in a hot pink dress and long wool coat after grabbing dinner at Catch Steak with a friend.

