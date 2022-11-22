Tia Mowry Styles Her Favorite Color in Purple Sweater & Metallic Pointy Pumps

Tia Mowry had a monochrome moment on her social media.

The “Sister, Sister” alum posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday. She captioned one of the stories, “Can you tell what my favorite color is…” while wearing purple from head to toe.

Mowry wore a deep magenta crewneck sweater for her top and brighter, more fuchsia-colored high-waisted cargo pants on the bottom.

Mowry poses on her Instagram story on Nov. 22. CREDIT: Instagram/Tia Mowry

Mowry accessorized her look with lots of jewelry including large silver hoop earrings and layered necklaces. She also added a few rings and stacked gold bracelets.

The “Twitches” star tied her metallic jewels together with a pair of silver shoes. She wore shiny silver pointed-toe shoes to round out the look.

Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The timeless style of the shoe often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. In addition to Mowry, celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum have also worn the style recently.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Much like this outfit, she dons sharp pointed-toe pumps often, as well as bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

