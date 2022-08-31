Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle

Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about.

The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out around her and made the accessories take center stage in the outfit.

“Moms, the amount of hats we wear in a day is crazy, right?! 😅 We truly juggle it all!” she captioned.

Mowry’s reels frequently include multiple outfit changes, and each of her selections is its own respective fashion statement. Her seamless transitions make the videos fun, but also fashionably educational.

Tia Mowry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” held at the Directors Guild Theatre on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

While she does uses Instagram reels to promote brands and products, Mowry is really just known for having impeccable style on and off the gram. She’s also become a favorite style icon as she mixes designer with affordable pieces, slipping in H&M and Zara alongside Gucci and Giuseppe Zanotti. The effortless combination of price points is what makes Mowry so popular among all demographics. Whether it’s a denim blouse or a sweatsuit, Mowry showcases every side to her style and hides nothing.

