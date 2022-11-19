Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers

Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows.

Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.”

The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former Disney Channel cast member donned sunglasses and accessorized with golden hoops for good measure. On her feet, Mowry wore black suede knee high boots that gave her an added boost.

Mowry’s look for her Dashon character, also her middle name, saw her in a leopard print mini dress and sky-high glossy black platform heels. Her Cocoa look from the television show “Family Reunion,” had Mowry dressed in a sharp aqua colored blazer and matching mini dress which she wore with clear pointed toe pumps. Mowry’s final look paying homage to Melanie Barnett was a monochrome outfit featuring a cream colored belted mid length dress with long cascading bell sleeves. The thespian carried books in her hand and wore coordinating pointed toe pumps.

Mowry’s usual shoe choices range from sleek to whimsical. The actress often wears nude or metallic sandals for everyday occasions or special nights out. Think sharp pointed-toe pumps and bold strappy sandal heels from brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman, and Christian Louboutin. Mowry also opts for affordable brands such as Steve Madden and Topshop. Aside from heels, she’s also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off-duty over the years.

PHOTOS: Check out more of Tia Mowry’s most glamorous looks.